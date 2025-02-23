Limitless Wrestling “Warpath” results (2/22): Vetter’s review of Donovan Dijak vs. Calvin Tankman, Swipe Right vs. Ace Romero and a mystery partner, Maggie Lee vs. B3cca

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Limitless Wrestling “Warpath”

Replay available via YouTube.com

February 22, 2025 in Yarmouth, Maine at Yarmouth Amvets Post #2

This show aired live on YouTube. This is their usual building. Lighting is good and the crowd is 400-500. Johnny Torres, Sam Leterna and Troy Nelson provided commentary.

* Dezmond Cole came to the ring, using a crutch. He suffered a knee injury recently and it looks like this will be very hard for him to talk about this situation. He confirmed he tore his MCL and “I’m not going to be around for a little bit.” He started to say something about surgery, when the heels of Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) and Aiden Aggro (w/J-Heru) hit the ring. They mocked Cole’s limp. Cole barked at them, saying he will rehab and return and reclaim his title belt. The heels yanked out Dezmond’s crutch and he collapsed to the mat. Out of the back came WWE ID prospect Aaron Rourke and Gabby Forza. The heels taunted the babyfaces, saying they were still outnumbered. That brought out Donovan Dijak! They all brawled!

1. Eli Knight vs. Alec Price. Eli is from the Florida-based Culture Inc. tag team, and I’ve raved about him for a while; he’s comparable to NJPW’s Kevin Knight. (The ceiling here might be too low for his pretty Shooting Star Press!) Price wore his GCW Tag Title belt! (Glad he’s allowed to keep that and show it off at non-GCW shows.) This should be amazing. They shook hands; they have roughly the same body type but it appears Knight is an inch or two taller. An intense lockup. Quick reversals with neither able to land a blow and a standoff. Eli hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 2:00. Price hit his springboard crossbody block, then a half nelson suplex for a nearfall at 4:30.

Alec hit his series of running knees in the corner. Eli hit a German Suplex and they were both down at 6:30. Eli hit an enzuigiri and a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Eli set up for a dive, but Price hit a DDT onto the ring apron at 8:30. Price went for a springboard move, but Eli caught him with a superkick! Eli nailed a top-rope moonsault to the floor! In the ring, Eli hit a frogsplash for a nearfall, and they were both down. Eli hit a jumping knee to the chin. Price nailed a superkick at 10:30. Price hit a flipping DDT move! Nice! Alec hit his dive over the top rope to the floor. In the ring, Price hit his springboard tornado DDT for the pin. That was great stuff. They shook hands and the crowd chanted, “That was awesome!”

Alec Price defeated Eli Knight at 11:32.

2. Conan Lycan vs. Gabriel Skye vs. TJ Crawford vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin in a four-way. Lycan was unable to make it here last month, so it’s good to see him back; he is SO much bigger and more muscular than the other three here. The commentators talked about BRG getting covered in honey at the last MLW show. BRG dropped Skye with a superkick at the bell! Lycan knocked BRG down with a shoulder tackle, then a Blue Thunder Bomb. Conan bodyslammed Crawford and hit a Lionsault on him for a nearfall! TJ hit an enzuigiri on Conan at 1:30. Skye hit a huracanrana on TJ. BRG dove through the ropes onto two opponents; Lyan hit a flip dive to the floor on all three! And he landed on his feet!

In the ring, TJ hit a Tower of London stunner on Conan. TJ hit a Flatliner-and-suplex combo. TJ hit a frogsplash for a nearfall at 4:00. BRG and TJ traded forearm strikes, and Brett hit a DDT out of the ropes. Conan hit a rolling Death Valley Driver on BRG. Skye nailed a Falcon Arrow on Conan for a nearfall. Skye hit a double suplex. Lycan hit a Buckle Bomb on Skye at 7:00. Skye hit a Canadian Destroyer; Lycan hit a Hidden Blade to the jaw and they were both down. TJ jumped back into the ring and tried to steal pins on each of them. Brett also got back in and hit a spear on Lycan for a nearfall. Skye hit some superkicks. Conan nailed a double Flatliner on BRG and TJ at 9:30, then a swinging neckbreaker on Skye. Conan then hit a 450 Splash to pin Skye. Good action. Skye had a bloody mouth.

Conan Lycan defeated Gabriel Skye, TJ Crawford, and Brett Ryan Gosselin in a four-way at 9:56.

* Sam Leterna got in the ring and she interviewed Lycan. By winning that match, Conan earned a match of his choosing on March 21, and he immediately signed the contract. He thanked the crowd for bringing him in. Zak Patterson jumped in the ring and attacked from behind! Patterson hit his impressive F5 slam. Patterson grabbed the mic and demanded a match. (These two had a good brawl a couple months ago.) Zak spoke a bit in his French Canadian, which immediately got some boos. He also signed the contract! Mortar came to the ring to make the save.

3. Mortar vs. Zak Patterson. I started my stopwatch at first contact, as Mortar knocked him to the floor then dove on him, and they brawled at ringside. They got in the ring and we got a bell at 1:10 to officially begin. Patterson is so big and muscular and he beat down Mortar, and they traded punches. Mortar hit a Lionsault for a nearfall at 5:00, then a big senton. Zak hit a German Suplex, so Mortar hit one, then a discus clothesline for a nearfall at 6:30. Zak hit a low blow mule kick and a short-arm clothesline. Zak hit an F5 faceplant for the pin. Good, intense brawl. Zak’s size is so impressive; I’ve compared him to a young Brian Cage.

Zak Patterson defeated Mortar at 8:00 even.

* Conan ran back to the ring and he continued to brawl with Zak. He hit a flip dive onto him.

4. Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) and Aiden Aggro (w/J-Heru) vs. Aaron Rourke and Gabby Forza. Channing carried his Limitless title, which was not on the line in a tag match. The heels stalled on the floor before the bell, then they jumped Rourke. Gabby tossed Aggro to the floor. Rourke hit a bodyslam on Channing at 1:00. Gabby hit a flapjack on Aggro. Channing hit a sliding German Suplex on Gabby, allowing Aggro to get a nearfall. The heels kept her grounded in their corner. Aiden hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. She hit a suplex on Aiden and made the hot tag to Rourke. Aaron unloaded some chops on Aggro and a shotgun dropkick, then a running Meteora in the corner at 7:30. Aiden shook the ropes, causing Aaron to fall and be crotched in the corner.

The heels now worked over Rourke, with J-Heru choking Aaron in the ropes, and Sidney got in to help cheat as well. Aiden hit a superkick at 12:00. The ref finally saw Sidney cheating! He ejected Sidney, which got a massive pop. Gabby finally got the hot tag and hit some clotheslines, then a fallaway slam on Channing, and a suplex on Aiden. She hit clotheslines in opposite corners. The heels hit stereo enzuigiris on her at 14:30. She got both men on her shoulders and hit a double Samoan Drop! She got a nearfall. Channing hit his running flipping neckbreaker on Gabby. Rourke hit a Meteora. Aiden hit a hard clothesline. They did a tower spot out of the corner, with Gabby on the bottom and Aaron on top, crashing down hard to the mat at 17:00, and all four were down.

Gabby crashed shoulder-first into the corner. Aiden went for his Snapmare Driver but Aaron avoided it. J-Heru was still at ringside and continued to cheat. Dezmond Cole returned to the ring and struck J-Heru with his crutch! Gabby hit a spear on Aiden! Aaron hit a split-legged moonsault and pinned Aiden. It appeared that Channing could have dove in to break up the pin but instead he backed away. A hot finish to a good match.

Aaron Rourke and Gabby Forza defeated Channing Thomas and Aiden Aggro at 18:54.

* Intermission

* The cocky, brash Hazard came to the ring and vented that he hasn’t wrestled here since May. (I’ve described him as looking like both a young Nick Gage and a young Shane Helms, and I’m sticking to that.) Sam Leterna was on commentary but she wasn’t loud enough. He wants to be in a Rumble match on March 21, but a sponsor in the ring rejected him. The crowd chanted “No means no!” at Hazard. He got angry and choked the sponsor! This brought out Milo Mirra, who used his pogo stick to launch into the ring and hit a crossbody block on Hazard.

* Announcer Rich Palladino said Dirty Dango and Zilla Fatu are booked for the March 21 show. Gabby Forza joined Sam Leterna on commentary!

5. Maggie Lee vs. B3cca (w/the Shooter Boys). Maggie is Midwest-based and is back here for a second time; she worked the TNA tapings this week, too. International pop star B3cca sang her top hit “On Becca, On God” on her way to the ring and she’s a babyface here. Maggie attacked her from behind as B3cca entered the ring and we’re underway! B3cca hit a snap suplex, and Maggie rolled to the floor to regroup. They brawled at ringside. B3cca dove through the ropes onto her at 2:00. Maggie wrapped B3cca’s right knee around the ring post and she took control in the ring, and the crowd rallied for B3cca. She hit her mid-ring flying buttbump to the face for a nearfall at 4:00, and she went back to twisting the right leg.

B3cca fired up and hit some chops, then a superkick and a German Suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. B3cca hit a Frankensteiner and a second-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. She clotheslined Maggie to the floor. B3cca went for a dive but Maggie hit a superkick from the floor into the ring! Those are some long legs on that 6’0″ frame! In the ring, Maggie hit a top-rope doublestomp to the chest as B3cca was tied in the Tree of Woe, and Lee barked at the ref to count faster. Maggie nailed a Tower of London stunner (Sam called it a DDT?) for a nearfall at 9:00. B3cca hit a second-rope German Suplex for a nearfall.

Maggie hit a chop block on the knee and stomped on B3cca, and she punched along the knee brace area; she removed the leg brace! Gabby left commentary and came to ringside! Lee went to swing the brace but Gabby confiscated it and threw it to B3cca. However, Maggie collapsed for the ‘Eddie Spot,’ as the ref turned around, saw Maggie prone on the mat and B3cca holding the knee brace, and he called for the bell. Sam Leterna said she wishes we had a replay. A good match.

Maggie Lee defeated B3cca via DQ at 12:03.

* Maggie left. B3cca told Gabby it “wasn’t her fault,” but then she hit Gabby with the knee brace! “It’s not your fault you’re a stupid-ass bitch!” B3cca said! The Shooter Boys stomped on Gabby. Aaron Rourke ran in and made the save for Gabby. The commentators pointed out that Aaron and B3cca are long-time teammates, so they wondered what was going on here. Intrigue!

6. “Swipe Right” Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor vs. Ace Romero and a mystery partner. WWE ID prospects Swipe Right do not have their Wrestling Open Tag Title belts with them today. Torres and Nelson were back on commentary and they speculated on who will be the mystery partner. (And you can rule out every name they suggested, of course.) Ace came out and revealed his partner is JT Dunn! The commentators noted that Dunn and Ace have fought multiple times. Dunn dove onto the heels, and we got a bell seconds later. In the ring, Ace hit a running splash in the corner onto both heels. Smokes hit a hard clothesline on Dunn at 2:00, and the heels began working him over in their corner. SR hit a team neckbreaker move for a nearfall.

Smokes hit a dive through the ropes onto Romero at 6:30. Dunn hit a stunner on Baylor in the ring, and they were both down. Ace got a hot tag and hit some clotheslines on Baylor, then a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall, and some punches. Smokes hit a chop block on Ace, then a Cave-In stomp to the chest for a nearfall. JT hit an enzuigiri on Smokes. Romero hit a standing powerbomb on Smokes, and Dunn hit a flying Meteora on Smokes for a nearfall at 10:00, but Baylor made the save. They all got up and traded punches. Dunn hit a Canadian Destroyer on Smokes. Romero was pushed into JT in the corner, causing Dunn to fall and be crotched at 12:00. The heels pushed Ace shoulder-first into the corner. Dunn swung Death By Elbow but missed; Smokes immediately rolled up JT with a handful of tights for the cheap pin. Good match.

“Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes defeated JT Dunn and Ace Romero at 12:24.

* Dunn and Romero argued after the bell, and Ace was upset at the ref, too. JT hit a top-rope doublestomp as Ace was hitting a package piledriver on the ref! “They killed him! He’s dead!” a commentator said.

7. Donovan Dijak vs. Calvin Tankman. Calvin was introduced as representing NapTown All Pro Wrestling. These are two BIG men! They traded shoulder tackles with neither man going down, until Dijak finally hit one that sent Tankman to the floor. They brawled on the floor in front of the fans. Tankman powerbombed him onto the ring apron at 4:00, and they got back into the ring, with Calvin in charge. He stood behind Dijak and hit some crossface blows, and he splashed onto Dijak’s back as Donovan was in the ropes. He hit a back suplex for a nearfall. They went to the floor, where Calvin hip-tossed Dijak onto the rows of empty chairs at 7:30, earning a “holy shit!” chant.

Back in the ring, Calvin continued to be in charge. Dijak hit some clotheslines at 9:30 that staggered Tankman. Dijak hit a superkick, and Calvin fell to one knee. Dijak nailed a top-rope flying clothesline for a nearfall; a commentator noted it was the first time Calvin had been off his feet in the match. Calvin hit a backbreaker over his knee and a clothesline for a nearfall at 11:30. They fought on the ropes, and Calvin hit a second-rope superplex. “This may be the end of the Limitless ring as we know it!” a commentator said as they crashed down. Tankman hit a spinning back elbow and a standing powerbomb. Calvin went for a Rikishi Driver but Dijak escaped, and Donovan hit a superkick.

Dijak nailed the Cyclone Kick/discus Mafia Kick for a believable nearfall at 15:00. Dijak shouted he was going for Feast Your Eyes, but he couldn’t pick up Tankman. Calvin hit a splash to the back. Calvin climbed the ropes, as if he was going for a moonsault, but Dijak cut him off. Dijak got Tankman on his shoulders out of the corner! He nailed the Feast Your Eyes pop-up knee strike and scored the pin. That was a very good big man match.

Donovan Dijak defeated Calvin Tankman at 17:21.

* Channing Thomas and Aiden Aggro immediately marched to the ring. Sidney Bakabella and J-Heru got in too, so those four surrounded Dijak. The heels offered Tankman a check, but he tore it up and he began hitting Rikishi Drivers on the heels! The commentators wondered if Tankman and Dijak just struck a friendship. Tankman picked up an open contract that Sidney brought to the ring, and he handed it to Dijak, who signed it, so he will face Channing Thomas at the March 21 show!

Final Thoughts: A top-notch indy show. I will narrowly go with Price-Knight for best match, as they had a blast of a sprint. Dijak-Tankman was stellar, too, and I wouldn’t argue with anyone who liked that more. I’ll go with Maggie vs. B3cca for third, but there were several matches here that could make anyone’s “best of the night” list. This is available on YouTube and I give it a big endorsement to check it out.