WWE Raw in Cincinnati, Q&A audio show, Bas Rutten, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Shinsuke Nakamura, Corey Graves, Mike Sydal, Psicosis II, Super Calo, “Renegade” Rick Wilson, Max Muscle

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center. The show features the brand’s final hype for Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for my Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Cincinnati, Tuesday’s NXT in Cincinnati, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Oceanside, Friday’s Smackdown and Saturday’s Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Saturday’s AEW Collision in Oakland. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Bas Rutten is 60 today.

-Former WrestleMania celebrity Floyd Mayweather Jr. is 48 today.

-Shinsuke Nakamura is 45 today.

-Corey Graves (Matthew Polinsky) is 41 today.

-Mike Sydal turned 41 on Sunday.

-The late “Renegade” Rick Wilson took his own life at age 33 on February 23, 1999.

-Psicosis II (Juan Ebodio Gonzalez) turned 58 on Saturday.

-Super Calo (Rafael Garcia) turned 54 on Saturday.

-The late Max Muscle (John Czawlytko) was born on February 22, 1963. He died at age 56 on June 27, 2019.