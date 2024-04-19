Seth Rollins underwent knee surgery earlier this week

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Seth Rollins underwent knee surgery on Tuesday to repair torn meniscus. Becky Lynch shared the news of the surgery during a talkshow appearance in Ireland (see below).

Powell’s POV: WWE has yet to address the surgery, so no timeline has been established. Rollins originally injured his knee in January and took time away until he returned to the ring prior to WrestleMania XL. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.