Seth Rollins underwent knee surgery earlier this week

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE star Seth Rollins underwent knee surgery on Tuesday to repair torn meniscus. Becky Lynch shared the news of the surgery during a talkshow appearance in Ireland (see below).
Powell’s POV: WWE has yet to address the surgery, so no timeline has been established. Rollins originally injured his knee in January and took time away until he returned to the ring prior to WrestleMania XL. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.
During her appearance on the Late Late Show, Becky Lynch confirmed that Seth Rollins had knee surgery on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/99H7Af9T9C
— Irish Wrestling & Entertainment (@IRISHWRESTLING8) April 19, 2024
