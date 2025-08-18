Dot Net Members’ Exclusive: Powell’s Bonus Blog on AAA Triplemania

CategoriesDot Net Notebook MUST-READ LIST

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AAA loves pre-show ceremonies and that picture of company founder Antonio Pena. Paul Levesque and Nick Khan were both in the ceremony. After Friday’s flat Smackdown, it’s good to know that Levesque was forced to leave the country. Okay, fine, it was bad, but it wasn’t that bad.

-La Parka is younger, slimmer, and has improved his dancing since the last time I saw him in MLW. Oh, wait, that was LA Park, and this is the man who took over the La Parka gimmick. The crowd likes this guy. It makes me wonder what would have happened if WWE fans had liked fake Razor Ramon and fake Diesel. I guess Undertaker would have been an only child, and Knox County would have Mayor Fake Diesel.

