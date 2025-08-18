AAA Mega Championship match set for WWE Worlds Collide, ticket details

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The main event is set for next month’s WWE Worlds Collide event. El Hijo del Vikingo will defend the AAA Mega Championship against Dominik Mysterio. The event will be held on Friday, September 12, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at The Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Esto no se podía quedar así… Dominik Mysterio vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo por el Megacampeonato de @luchalibreaaa en Las Vegas nos vemos el 12 de septiembre en #WorldsCollide, boletos a la venta este viernes.@wwe pic.twitter.com/q7w4fCFks5 — WWE Español (@wweespanol) August 18, 2025

Powell’s POV: The venue is the home of the UNLV women’s basketball team. The listed capacity for boxing is 3,286. The September 12 Smackdown event will be held in Norfolk, Virginia, at Scope Arena. It looks like I picked a great night to attend a concert. Yikes. WWE also released the following press release regarding the Worlds Collide show.

***

August 18, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that the latest iteration of Worlds Collide will take place on Friday, September 12 at The Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the event will go on sale starting Friday, August 22 at 11am ET/8am PT via UNLVtickets.com . Presale for Worlds Collide tickets will begin Thursday, August 21 at 11am ET/8am PT.

Worlds Collide will feature WWE Superstars alongside stars of leading Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA, which was acquired by WWE in August 2025 in partnership with Mexico-based sports and entertainment holding company, Fillip.

In June, Worlds Collide – which emanated from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles – set a record for the largest live audience in WWE history for a YouTube broadcast. The event peaked at 764,389 live concurrent viewers across the WWE and WWE Espańol YouTube channels during the main event between El Hijo del Vikingo and Chad Gable.