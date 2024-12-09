What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The updated card for tonight’s show

December 9, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile in a Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament match

-Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar, and The Miz vs. Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy in an eight-man tag

-Drew McIntyre “is officially back on Raw”

-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods speak after turning on Big E

-Seth Rollins appears

Powell’s POV: Tonight’s show will be live from Wichita, Kansas at Intrust Bank Arena. Raw is a two-hour show through the end of the year before the show debuts on Netflix on January 6. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

