Dreamwave Wrestling “Good As Gold” results (12/7): Vetter’s review of the men’s Good As Gold Rumble, Connor Hopkins vs. Christian Rose for the Dreamwave Championship

Dreamwave Pro Wrestling “Good As Gold”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

December 7, 2024 in La Salle, Illinois at Kaycee Club

This city is roughly an hour west of Chicago. Like the women’s show 24 hours ago, this show was a sellout weeks in advance. This is a small building so it only holds maybe 350. Joe Dombrowski and Kyle Fields are back on commentary.

1. Marcus Mathers vs. Stephen Wolf vs. August Matthews vs. Davey Bang. I’ve seen teammates Bang and Matthews in a few matches against each other now. WWE ID prospect Mathers competed in Tampa 24 hours earlier. Bang and Matthews wore their green gear and worked together to beat up Matthews. Dombrowski stressed this isn’t a tag match even though it looked like it! Mathers hit a corkscrew plancha onto all three at 2:30. Wolf hit a Frankensteiner on Mathers in the ring. Mathers hit a top-rope crossbody block. Bang hit some clotheslines and a handspring-back-elbow on Mathers. Wolf hit a stiff clothesline. August hit a Cave-in to Wolf’s chest. Bang hit a spear through the ropes on Mathers at 6:30.

August hit a Blockbuster move and all four were down and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Bang and Matthews hit their team doublestomps on Wolf’s back, then they hit the Spears Tower. Matthews went for the pin, but Bang dragged him off of Mathers. They began trading forearm strikes! Bang hit a moonsault to the floor on Wolf on one side of the ring and Matthews hit a dive onto Mathers on the other side at 9:30. In the ring, Bang and Matthews each missed top-rope moves. Mathers and Wolf hit stereo Shooting Star Presses and each went for a pin; the ref made a three-count! However, the ref was only counting Mathers’ win, not Wolf’s! Kyle Fields called it a “La Salle Screwjob” that Wolf also didn’t get the win there.

Marcus Mathers defeated Stephen Wolf, Davey Bang and August Matthews at 10:03.

2. B3cca vs. Kylie Rae vs. Missa Kate vs. J-Rod in a four-way. “International pop star” B3cca came out first and sang her way to the ring. WWE ID prospect Kylie is in a teal outfit today. The tall, athletic J-Rod is really one to watch, too. The three shorter women whispered and conspired to gang up on J-Rod. B3cca hit a Lungblower to J-Rod’s chest. Kylie hit some rolling cannonballs. B3cca hit a snap suplex on Kylie at 3:00 and was booed. B3cca stomped on J-Rod, and she worked with Missa Kate to do a team Boston Crab. J-Rod hit a powerbomb out of the corner and got a nearfall at 7:00. She hit a snake-eyes on B3cca, then a sideslam on Missa Kate, then she bodyslammed B3cca onto Kate for a nearfall. Kylie accidentally kicked J-Rod! Kylie hit a double DDT, then got a nearfall on J-Rod at 9:00.

B3cca hit a running knee on Kylie; Joe pointed out she hit Kylie with the knee brace. J-Rod nailed a standing powerbomb on Kate! However, B3cca tossed J-Rod aside and she stole the pin on Kate! A really good match between these four. Dombrowski again questioned the legality of B3cca’s knee brace. Kate hit a roundhouse kick on Kylie after the bell.

B3cca defeated Kylie Rae, Missa Kate and J-Rod at 9:42.

3. “The Hype” 12-Gaige Noonan and Hunter Holdcraft vs. “The New Guys” Jake Bosche and Scott Stanley for the Dreamwave Tag Team Titles. I’ve seen the New Guys several times now in St. Louis-based Glory Pro. Bosche opened against 12-Gaige, who always wears a shoulder brace. Stanley (think former NJPW wrestler Alex Coughlin) entered at 1:30 to face the taller Holdcraft. Stanley hit a backbreaker over is knee on Hunter, and TNG began working Holdcraft over in their corner. 12-Gaige hit a 619 around the ring post, then a top-rope crossbody block on Bosche for a nearfall at 6:00.

The New Guys hit a DVD-and-doublestomp combo for a nearfall. 12-Gaige hit a powerbomb out of the corner, and Holdcraft hit a frogsplash for a nearfall at 8:30. Stanley hit a German Suplex on 12-Gaige, then a brainbuster, for a believable nearfall. 12-Gaige hit a Jay Driller. Hunter hit a German Suplex with a high bridge for the pin. These four are still awfully green but they are fun to watch.

12-Gaige Noonan and Hunter Holdcraft defeated Jake Bosche and Scott Stanley to retain the Dreamwave Tag Team Titles at 11:15.

* Brooke Havok issued a challenge to Rebecca J. Scott 24 hours ago. Scott came to the ring and she issued an open challenge! Lily Ruiz came to the ring to accept. However, Zeke Zshe came to the ring and paid off Ruiz to leave, so Ashlyn Alexander can take the open challenge!

4) Rebecca J. Scott vs. Ashlyn Alexander (w/Zeke Zshe) for the Uprising Alternative Title. Again, Ashlyn is about the size of Piper Niven, so the tiny Scott is giving up some size here. I’ve compared Scott to former TNA wrestler Taylor Wilde. Ashlyn easily shoved her to the mat and she hit a crossbody block for a nearfall at 1:30. She hit a release suplex and did a one-footed cover. Rebecca hit a crossbody block off the ropes and they were both down at 3:00. Scott tried to pick up Ashlyn; on a second attempt she hit a Samoan Drop. Ashlyn hit a German Suplex, then a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. Zeke hopped on the apron, but Ashlyn barked at him to get down. Scott hit a Stomp, then a second one, and got the pin. That wrapped up quickly.

Rebecca J. Scott defeated Ashlyn Alexander to retain the Uprising Alternative Title at 5:22.

* Zeke got on the mic and said he has signed the biggest free agent in pro wrestling! Who is it????

5. Maggie Lee vs. Zayda Steel in a best-of-three-falls match, with Brittnie Brooks as referee. Brooks won the women’s Good as Gold Rumble 24 hours ago, even though she just had ACL surgery four months ago, so her mobility is still fairly limited. Kyle said “that ACL is a ticking time bomb.” Again, Maggie is about 5’11” and has great athleticism, while Zayda is the third WWE ID prospect on this show. The women immediately traded punches at the bell. Maggie kicked Zayda repeatedly in the corner, so ref Brittnie pulled her off of Zayda. She did the same on Zayda. Maggie kept Zayda grounded and stomped on her. Maggie nailed a backbreaker onto the top turnbuckle! Maggie hit a top-rope moonsault and got a pin at 3:49 to go up 1-0. Brittnie gave them a short rest period.

Lots of kids in this crowd, all chanting “Maggie sucks!” Maggie tied her in a bow-and-arrow and kept Zayda grounded. She hit an Irish Whip at 8:00 and was fully in charge. Zayda hit a Lungblower to the chest while they were in the ropes. Zayda dove to the floor on her! In the ring, Zayda nailed an Unprettier and got a pin at 11:05! We’re tied at 1-1! Zayda went for a rollup, but Maggie sat down into what was almost a Tombstone Piledriver! Brittnie didn’t make the three-count; she left the ring and got her money-in-the-bank briefcase! Maggie grabbed it from her. However, Zayda got it and she clocked Maggie with it, then she clocked Brittnie with it!

An official came to the ring and said this won’t be finished here, and the crowd booed. He said Maggie will defend the title on Feb. 8 against Brittnie Brooks, Zayda Steel and Megan Bayne in a four-way! A good match even with the cop-out finish. Zayda works better as a heel, anyway; I’ve compared her several times to Chelsea Green, and she’s just more fun to boo.

Maggie Lee vs. Zayda Steel went to a draw at 14:00.

6. Connor Hopkins (w/Those Damn Coyotes) vs. Christian Rose for the Dreamwave Title. I still haven’t seen “it” in Hopkins; he’s alright but I’m not ready to say he should be champion. Rose worked over the smaller Hopkins early on and hit a delayed vertical suplex as the crowd counted to 30 seconds! Connor hit a neckbreaker as Rose was tied in the Tree of Woe, then he hit a running dropkick in the corner on the upside-down Rose at 3:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Hopkins kept Rose grounded. Rose hit a senton at 7:00. Hopkins hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall.

Rose hit a Styles Clash for a believable nearfall. Rose went for a Razor’s Edge at 10:00, but Hopkins escaped, and Connor hit a Jay Driller for a believable nearfall, as Rose got his feet on the ropes. Rose nailed a One-Winged Angel, and they were both down at 12:30. Hopkins hit a clothesline as Rose was straddling the top rope. Rose applied a Cobra Clutch and they fell to the mat! The Damn Coyotes ran to ringside and pulled the ref from the ring at 14:30. Rose powerbombed one of them onto the edge of the ring frame! He hit a Razor’s Edge on the guardrail on the other lackey! J-Rod ran to the ring and hit Rose with a chain! Hopkins rolled up Rose for the tainted pin. Good match.

Connor Hopkins defeated Christian Rose to retain the Dreamwave Title at 16:23.

7. The 30-man Good As Gold Rumble. We’ll see what surprises are in store this year; last year, they brought in Jay Lethal which was a fun appearance. Indy veteran Vic Capri was No. 1 and Acid drew No. 2. (No on-screen graphics.) Acid is probably in his 50s; I don’t think he’s really active. Capri eliminated Acid in the first minute! Trevor Outlaw was No. 3 and was immediately booed. He declared that both he and Hayden Backlund are entering together as No. 3! Christian Rose was No. 4 at 3:30. (We’ll see if we wind up with 30 or 31 in this match, I guess). Dombrowski and Fields noted that Rose has barely had five minutes to rest since his match. Arik Cannon was No. 5 and Jordan Kross was No. 6. “Warhorse” Jake Parnell was No. 7 at 7:00.

Joe Alonso was No. 8 and he traded blows with Capri. Several of the heels were stalling on the floor, which Joe pointed out. Jackson King was No. 9; I’ve never seen him before, but Joe said he is a kickboxer. He has a big tattoo on the right side of his chest. Kross eliminated Outlaw but the ref didn’t see it, and Outlaw eliminated Kross! Rose then eliminated Outlaw, and we had several quick eliminations. J. Fowler was No. 10 at 12:30; he’s the guy I have compared his looks to Pac. I’m seeing five in the ring plus Alonso on the floor. A guy I didn’t know named Theseus was No. 11; he has a Greek God gimmick. Alonso had jumped on commentary so I didn’t catch his name. Alonso got in the ring… and immediately went right back to the floor. Victor Iniestra was No. 12 at 16:00.

Parnell was tied up on the mat by Cannon and was tapping out, but of course, that’s not how someone is eliminated here. Bruss Hamilton was No. 13; this is a huge guy with a wide body; think AEW’s Butcher. He hit a fallaway slam on Warhorse, who rolled to the floor but wasn’t eliminated. Several guys jumped on Hamilton. Matt Hatter was No. 14; I don’t know him, but he wore a Hot Topics goth outfit, and he was extraordinarily scrawny. Channing Thomas was No. 15 at 22:30 as we’ve reached the mid-point; I’m counting nine in the ring. He eliminated Theseus. Bruss Hamilton eliminated J. Fowler. Gary Jay was No. 16; he’s the red-headed version of Brodie Lee. Warhorse and Gary Jay traded mid-ring strikes while everyone else was down, and they eliminated each other at 26:30.

Mikko Maestro, the Finnish immigrant, was No. 17; I think I’ve seen him before. Hamilton eliminated Maestro — he was in maybe a minute? I see Alonso was still stalling on the floor. Sidney Bakabella, dressed in an Andre the Giant-style one-strapped singlet, was No. 18 at 29:00. Vic Capri ripped off Bakabella’s wig and eliminated him in seconds! Capri and Alonso fought on the apron, and Alonso eliminated Capri! Capri, from the floor, eliminated Alonso! Bobby Orlando was No. 19. He brawled with Channing. (My guess is these two drove in from the Northeast together.) Channing tossed Arik Cannon at 32:30. Damien Deschain, who was powerbombed at the end of Rose’s match, was No. 20, and Kyle Fields wondered how he is even walking.

Sean Logan was No. 21; I don’t know him and neither does Fields. He has long, blond hair with a young HBK look. Hamilton tossed Iniestra. 12-Gaige was No. 22 at 36:30. Rose crotched Deschain. Steven Wolf was No. 23; the commentators reiterated “he got screwed” earlier. “This is worse than Montreal!” Fields said. Hatter and Hamilton were both dumped by Channing! Aaron Xavier was No. 24; I may have seen him before and the commentators said he’s been away for a while. He’s definitely a bit older. I am counting eight in the ring. Cody Kaiser was No. 25 at 43:00; he is a TV infomercial pitchman gimmick and I doubt I’ve seen him before. Kaiser was trying to auction off the MITB briefcase! Hunter Holdcraft was No. 26; he finally dragged Kaiser into the ring, where Hunter and 12-Gaige beat up Kaiser.

Scott Stanley was No. 27 at 47:00. Brooks Berna from Those Damn Coyotes was No. 28. Rose eliminated Berna in under 30 seconds! Kaiser was tossed. Aaron Xavier was tossed. Jake Bosche was No. 29 but he was hobbled. I am again counting eight in the ring. Florida Man drew No. 30 at 52:00 so we are down to our final nine. 12-Gaige, Hunter, Bosche and Stanley were all tossed at the same time! We are down to five! Orlando eliminated Florida Man and we’re down to four: Orlando, Channing, Wolf and Rose. Bakabella returned to ringside to help Channing! Rose and Wolf fought on the apron, and Rose hit a Go To Sleep move to eliminate Wolf at 57:30! Channing fell off the apron… but landed on Bakabella’s back! Channing got in and tossed Orlando. That was awesome. (You will recall Mandy Rose and Otis did this spot.) Channing and Rose fought on the apron and had the crowd going, but they got back into the ring. Rose hit another Go To Sleep move. Those Damn Coyotes ran to ringside; the distraction allowed Channing to toss Rose!

Channing Thomas won the 31-man Good As Gold Rumble at 60:08.

Final Thoughts: I’ll go with the Maggie-Zayda match for best, even with the non-finish. The four-way opener was really good and comes in second. The Rumble was fun for third place, but I kept waiting for a fun surprise entrant that never came. As I noted, last year it was Jay Lethal, and a day ago, it was Jordynne Grace. We didn’t have that eye-popping big name in this men’s rumble. Most of the guys were green or just not polished… it spoke volumes that many of the guys in at the end (Wolf from Texas, Channing and Bobby Orlando from the Northwest) weren’t locals.