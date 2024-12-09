AEW Rampage rating: Three Continental Classic matches

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 177,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up from the 126,000 viewership count from the previous episode that aired on a Saturday afternoon.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous show’s 0.03 rating in the same demo. With last week’s show airing on a Saturday afternoon opposite the first hour of Survivor Series, the better comparison is the previous week’s show that delivered 249,00 viewers and a 0.09 rating in the usual Friday time slot. In other words, the Continental Classic matches failed to provide a boost to the numbers. One year earlier, the December 8, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 341,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating.