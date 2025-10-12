AEW Dynamite and Collision preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s three-hour block

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision television shows.

-“The Opps” Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. “La Faccion Ingobernable” Rush, Sammy Guevara, and Dralistico for the AEW Trios Titles

-Kenny Omega, Jack Perry, and Luchasaurus vs. Josh Alexander, Hechicero, and Mark Davis

-AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander and Toni Storm have “Famous Last Words” before their match at WrestleDream

-Jon Moxley and Darby Allin meet face-to-face

-“The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. “GOA” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun

-Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue

-Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Roderick Strong

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite and Collision shows will be live from Kansas City, Missouri, at Cable Dahmer Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. I will cover the Collision portion of the block starting at at 9CT/10ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews of Dynamite are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).