AEW Collision lineup: Two matches set for Saturday’s WrestleDream pre-show on TNT and HBO Max

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision “Tailgate Brawl” episode.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “JetSpeed” Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey

-Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in a Tailgate Brawl

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Collision carries the Tailgate Brawl theme and is the pre-show for the WrestleDream pay-per-view-view. Join me for my live review as Collision is simulcast on TBS and HBO Max at 6CT/7ET, and then stick around for my live review of AEW WrestleDream at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host the WrestleDream same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons)..