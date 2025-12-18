AEW Dynamite preview: The “Dynamite on 34th Street” Christmas Eve edition (New York taping reports needed)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Ricochet vs. Bandido for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be taped on Saturday in New York, New York, at the Manhattan Center. AEW will also be taping an episode of Collision at the same venue on Sunday. We are seeking reports or basic results for both tapings via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Dynamite will air on Christmas Eve on TBS and HBO Max at the early start time of 5CT/6ET. Due to the holiday, we will not have live coverage of this episode the Christmas night Collision. We’ll eventually have a report on the show, along with an audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).