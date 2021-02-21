Dot Net Awards: 2020 Best Match

Categories2020 Awards AWARDS MUST-READ LIST

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net readers were allowed a single vote per day for each of the 2020 awards categories. The following are the results of our poll for Best Match along with our staff comments. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.

1. Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov from NXT UK TV (18 percent)

2. Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson at AEW Revolution (16 percent)

3. Cody Rhodes vs. Brodie Lee from AEW Dynamite (7 percent)

4. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong vs. Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch at NXT WarGames (6 percent)

5. Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at WWE Clash of Champions (6 percent)

Others (47 percent)

Anish V’s Thoughts: By default, this has to go to the only match that made me cry this year – the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble match. The return of Edge aside, this was a phenomenally booked and paced, storybook of a match, and I don’t think anyone came out of this looking worse than they did going in. Drew McIntyre was the obvious and perfect choice to win it all and head to WrestleMania, and the storyline with Brock was perfectly launched here. Keith Lee, Elias, Ricochet to name a few all had great moments, and yes this match gets a massive boost because it boasts what might be the greatest return in pro wrestling history, the words we were never meant to hear again, “You think you know me.”

Colin McGuire’s Thoughts: It’d be great to put the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever here, but it turned out, that was only just very good. Charlotte and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania definitely deserves consideration, too, because that was the best thing on the show, no matter which night it was. But four months later, I still can’t get over FTR vs. The Young Bucks from Full Gear. The story they told was a master-class in writing wrestling and it got to a place where it was awfully hard to tell who was going to walk away with the belts, so each false-finish felt more and more dramatic. A good second-place vote goes to the Bucks vs. Omega and Page, who tore the house down at Revolution nearly a year ago. Still, there’s no denying this, which in my mind is the best AEW tag team match to date.

Nick Perkins’ Thoughts: From a wrestling point of view, Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi was obviously the best match of the year (in my ever-so-humble opinion). But, storytelling wise, I will always choose the match that tugs at my heartstrings. And this year, that match was Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at WWE Clash of Champions. Maybe it was because it made me think about my relationship with my own cousin/best friend. Maybe it was because a dude who deserved the spotlight was finally under it (Jey). Maybe it’s because Roman Reigns proved all of us right by finally turning heel. Maybe it was all of the above. All I know is that, much like Cody vs. Dustin from 2019, this match made me feel more than any other match I’ve watched this year. It showcased the poetry of professional wrestling and this was a poem I’ll return to, time and time again.

Jason Powell’s Thoughts: There’s no crying in pro wrestling! And if we’re talking pro wrestling poetry, I only want to hear about it from Lanny Poffo. Sorry, my inner bully is triggered by words like crying and poetry. Anyway, it’s a real testament to the greatness of Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov that the match took place on NXT UK and was able to win the reader vote. Let’s face it, the UK show doesn’t get the same viewership or attention that other shows do. Heck, it’s at least fourth on the pecking order within its own company. But the brand has some excellent wrestlers and its top match was worthy of the award. I do want to acknowledge one of my favorite matches of the year. Brodie Lee destroying Cody Rhodes to win the TNT Championship was terrific. Lee dominated Rhodes in a way that we just don’t see in matches that involve two top stars. The match was unique, particularly when compared to the more traditional best match contenders, and yet totally deserving of being mentioned among them.