ROH HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s HonorClub show

March 9, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH HonorClub TV show.

-Athena vs. Willow Nightingale for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Samoa Joe vs. Tony Deppen for the ROH TV Title

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Timothy Thatcher for the ROH Pure Championship

-“Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams

-Eddie Kingston vs. Ben Dejo

-Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Marcus Kross and C4

-Rush and Dralistico vs. Sepentico and Angelico

-Trish Adora vs. Billie Starkz

-Ari Daivari and Slim J vs. Jake Crist and “Manscout” Jake Manning

Powell’s POV: The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET via HonorClub. The next ROH pay-per-view will be SuperCard of Honor on March 31 in Los Angeles, California at Galen Center.

