Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Mickie James vs. Gisele Shaw for the Knockouts Championship

-Sami Callihan vs. Rhino

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Kushida

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show is now listed as airing early Friday morning at 1CT/2ET and focusses on Bullet Club. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and has Raj Singh and Shera vs. Rich Swann and Frankie Kazarian. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).