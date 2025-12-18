ROH on HonorClub lineup: The Global Wars United Kingdom edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Evil Uno vs. Mark Davis

-Michael Oku vs. Rocky Romero

-Lee Johnson vs. Lio Rush

-Blake Christian vs. Angelico

-Alex Windsor vs. Nina Samuels

Powell’s POV: The Global Wars-themed edition was taped on December 13 in Cardiff, Wales, at Utilita Arena. The show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are typically available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). However, Sam has tonight off, and his reviews will return next week.