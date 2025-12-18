TNA Impact preview: Steel cage match and a battle royal set for tonight’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-“Team TNA” Mike Santana, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Santino Marella, and Steve Maclin vs. “Team NXT” Stacks, Brooks Jensen, Lexis King, Tyriek Igwe, and Tyson Dupont in a steel cage match

-A 20-man battle royal for a shot at the TNA World Championship on the first Impact of 2026

-Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside vs. Tessa Blanchard and Mila Moore

-Elijah in concert

Powell’s POV: Santino named himself as the replacement for Matt Cardona in the cage match. This episode was taped December 6 or 7 in El Paso, Texas, at the El Paso County Coliseum. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).