MLW Fusion preview: MLW National Openweight Championship headlines tonight’s show 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.
-Alex Kane vs. Davey Richards for the MLW National Openweight Championship
-Killer Kross vs. Matt Cross
-“Samoan Swat Team” Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i vs. Los Maximos
Powell’s POV: No spoilers, but I did watch a screener and this is a better show than last week’s disappointing season premiere. MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on Pro Wrestling TV at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 7CT/8ET. My Fusion review will be available shortly after the show airs tonight, and my weekly audio reviews of MLW Fusion are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
