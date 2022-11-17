What's happening...

MLW Fusion preview: MLW National Openweight Championship headlines tonight’s show 

November 17, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-Alex Kane vs. Davey Richards for the MLW National Openweight Championship

-Killer Kross vs. Matt Cross

-“Samoan Swat Team” Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i vs. Los Maximos

Powell’s POV: No spoilers, but I did watch a screener and this is a better show than last week’s disappointing season premiere. MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on Pro Wrestling TV at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 7CT/8ET. My Fusion review will be available shortly after the show airs tonight, and my weekly audio reviews of MLW Fusion are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

