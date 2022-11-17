Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Over Drive go-home show, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-PJ Black vs. Black Taurus in a semifinal tournament match for the vacant X Division Title

-Steve Maclin vs. Tommy Dreamer in an Old School Rules match (No DQ)

-Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan in a Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Match

-Jessicka vs. Tasha Steelz

-“Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. Raj Singh and Shera vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin in a four-way tag match

-Laredo Kid vs. Rich Swann

Powell’s POV: The rules of the Young vs. Callihan match are No DQ or count-outs, no one is allowed at ringside, and Young or Callihan must bleed before they can be pinned or submitted. The X Division Title tournament will conclude on the Impact Wrestling Over Drive event on Friday.

Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will not air a classic Impact pay-per-view on Thursday afternoon for the third straight week. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Davey Richards. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and features Andrew Everett vs. Yuya Uemura. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).