Chris Jericho discusses his run on “The Masked Singer”

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW star Chris Jericho was revealed as the performer in the Bride costume on “The Masked Singer.” Jericho spoke with TV Insider about his appearance on the Fox show. “I’m a real competitive person, so whenever I do something like this, I don’t do anything for fun,” Jericho said. “I do it to win. But having said that, I did have a blast. And once again, to do the Bride was exactly what I wanted. I wanted it to be something completely opposite of what you might expect and really focus on the element of fooling people as to who was really behind the pink mask, so to speak.” Read the full interview at TVInsider.com.

Powell’s POV: There was a lot of buzz coming out of last week’s show that Jericho was the Bride character, but it was news to the show’s judges. Ken Jeong guessed that it was Matthew McConaughey, Jenny McCarthy speculated that it was Vin Diesel, Robin Thicke thought it was Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea, and Nicole Scherzinger thought it was rock vocalist Sammy Hagar. Jericho should be insulted that someone thought he sounded like whatever the hell Vin Diesel singing would sound like, he got some redemption with the Hagar and Flea guesses.