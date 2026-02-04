AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show (Vegas Collision taping spoilers needed)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion MJF vs. Brody King in an eliminator match

-Ricochet vs. Jack Perry for the AEW National Championship

-Kenny Omega vs. Andrade El Idolo

-Hangman Page vs. Mark Davis

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson return

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Las Vegas, Nevada, at Pearl Theater at the Palms. AEW will also tape Saturday’s AEW Collision tonight. We are seeking spoiler reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).