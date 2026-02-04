WWE Unreal: Powell’s notes on Season Two, Episode Three – “The Vision”

CategoriesJASON POWELL NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following are the notes I’m taking while watching the five-part “WWE Unreal” season two on Netflix.

-The show opened with footage of Seth Rollins joining forces with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41. Both men were all smiles backstage, and they shared a hug. “It only took you 13 years to f—ing come home,” Heyman said. Becky Lynch was also smiling as she stood by.

-“In some ways, Paul Heyman has always been a Seth Rollins Guy,” Rollins told the Unreal producers. Funny. Heyman said Rollins has been the best in-ring performer since 2012 and is just now entering his prime. Heyman said the double turn wasn’t about him. He said it was about the future of WrestleMania and who will headline WrestleMania five years from now.

-Penta was shown walking with his daughter in Mexico. He spoke in Spanish and said he’s proud of where he was born. He spoke about lucha libre and the use of masks. Tool’s epic “Forty Six & 2” played while Penta spoke, and lucha highlights were shown. Penta said it took him 20 years to get to the top of the pyramid, which he said is WWE.

-Penta said “cero miedo” means “no fear.” He said that’s what always goes through his mind on his way to the ring. Penta explained his hand symbol as starting with a zero, and then his three fingers form an M for “miedo.”

-Chelsea Green spoke about how Penta can make anyone look good. She said the craziest match of her career was when she faced Penta in Lucha Underground back in 2018. She said he pushed her to do things she didn’t know she could do. She said they always laugh about running it back, but she said that won’t happen. “You cannot redo perfection,” Green said.

Powell’s POV: My parents found that out the hard way when they opted to have more children after I was born. Yes, I hope my siblings read this. On a side note, my apologies for the long gaps between show notes. I hope to wrap up the series over the next few days.

-Green stood on the site of her dream home in Florida, which was in the early stages of being built. She said it was everything she ever dreamed of, and she never thought she would have it all from wrestling. She spoke about having children. She said she feels like she’s on a hot streak and doesn’t want to ruin it by having children. She said it sounds awful, but that’s the reality in wrestling. She said that she’s just starting ot make money after ten years.

-Bruce Prichard said Green is someone who can be put in any role in any story, and that story will be elevated because she’s in it. He said she elevates everyone around her. He said he thinks she wants to be it. “Chelsea, you are it,” Prichard said. He added that if you give her 30 seconds, Green will get more out of that than someone will in a 30-minute match.

-Green was interviewed on the day she lost the Women’s U.S. Championship to Zelina Vega. She was disappointed and said she thought it would go longer and they would do more. She said she could be angry or upset, but she wouldn’t let that happen. She said it’s not real. She still gets to go home to her husband and her pets. She said when she was told she was losing, she smiled and said okay. She said she looked up at the lights while Vega pinned her and said she did her job.

-Footage aired from a creative meeting regarding a Saturday Night’s Main Event. Brian James pitched moving the title back to Green. Paul Levesque’s concern was that she would face the same challengers she did before. He listed Vega, Michin, and B-Fab. He said she had to lose to anyone above that, and listed Alexa Bliss, Jade Cargill, and Tiffany Stratton. James was flustered. He said he understood, even though it may seem like he disagreed.

-Michael Hayes said Green is so entertaining, but she shouldn’t be in the role of Charlotte Flair or Tiffany Stratton. “Chelsea’s job is to make those people,” Green said.

-Green was sick on the day of her SNME match with Vega. Footage aired of a botched 619. When Vega failed to swing through the ropes, she threw a kick at Green that broke her nose. Backstage, Vega apologized. Green said it was very broken, but it didn’t hurt.

-Green pointed out a tiny indentation on her nose while being interviewed by the producers. She said it was roughly her fifth broken nose from wrestling. Green said she was told that she can’t break it again or she will need surgery.

-Hayes said Green may not be a number one draft pick, but she has an amazing future because of her charisma and talent. Hayes transitioned by saying that getting a future in the business isn’t easy, which is why Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman chose Bron Breakker.

-Footage aired of an April 3, 2025, creative meeting. The Rollins and Heyman faction didn’t have a name yet. Levesque said Rollins is known as The Visionary, and mentioned The Vision as a faction name.

-Rollins said Bron Breakker is a special talent. He touted his athletic ability, energy level, and desire to learn. “We need people who are going to be able to lead this company in the future,” Rolilns said. “Right now, based on his age and where he’s at, hopefully we can put it all together fast and put it all together fast and get him ready.”

Powell’s POV: Rollins talking about the need for talent who can lead the company into the future is very similar to the way Becky Lynch spoke in a previous episode about Lyra Valkyria.

-Footage aired of Levesque telling Breakker at the Gorilla Position that he would spear Roman Reigns the next night. Breakker was taken aback. “Yeah, right,” he said. Levesque told him to go out there and work like he was going to be in that role. “Yes, sir,” Breakker said before he and Levesque shared a quick hug.

-Rollins said Breakker became his apprentice. “There wasn’t Option A, there wasn’t Option B,” Rollins said. “There was Bron Breakker. We need him now.”

-The addition of Bronson Reed to The Vision was covered briefly.

-They cut back to Penta, who was teaching his daughter, Romina, how to do the strut that he does on the way to the ring. They were at Penta’s school, which he said was a dream of his.

-Fast forward to Money in the Bank on June 7, 2025, in Los Angeles.

-WWE producer Chris Park (f/k/a Abyss) was shown telling Bruce Prichard at ringside that Money in the Bank is the hardest match in the world to put together. “But, man, we’re having a good time with it,” Park said. Levesque and Park talked through a spot involving Seth Rollins and LA Knight.

-Just when it seemed like they couldn’t top using a Tool song earlier in the episode, they played Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle” while highlights aired from the men’s Money in the Bank match (if they play Alice in Chains, Rage Against The Machine, Faith No More, or The Cult, then I’ll start wondering if they hacked my playlist). The men executed the Terry Funk ladder spin spot about a million times better than the NXT wrestlers did during the seven-man ladder match for the vacant NXT Championship last night (February 3).

-There was a spot late in the men’s MITB match that didn’t go as planned. Rollins was climbing the ladder when LA Knight pulled him down and clotheslined him. “No, that’s not what we talked about,” Levesque said. He also wanted Knight to show more urgency when he climbed the ladder. Park spoke about how they lost the suspense of Rollins and Knight fighting on the ladder.

“I was viscerally angry when I left the ring, and I won the thing,” Rollins told Unreal producers. Park told Unreal producers that it’s just like football in that being off by one or two feet can really affect everything.

-Footage aired of Levesque talking to Knight about how the finish was supposed to go. Knight was dejected and nodded along with Levesque. After Knight left, Park apologized to Levesque, who said it wasn’t on Park. He said Park can’t execute the spot for the wrestlers.

-After expressing more frustration with the finish, Park said he felt the match was a “coming into his own moment” for Penta, even though he didn’t win.

-Footage aired from a creative meeting that was held a week after MITB. Heyman said he knew they said it in advance, and when he debuted, but they have something in Penta. He said you listen to the star pop when a wrestler comes out. He also said the thirty seconds when a wrestler is selling are also telling in terms of whether the fans rally behind the babyface. Heyman said Penta was over like a motherf—er, and the fans wanted to see him win MITB when he got his hand on the briefcase.

-Footage aired of John Cena vs. CM Punk for the WWE Championship at Night of Champions. They showed Charles Robinson running to the ring for a potential MITB cash-in by Seth Rollins, only to be sent flying by a John Cena shoulder block. Backstage, Cena shook Robinson’s hand and asked if he was okay. “Yeah,” Robinson said as he’d just been asked a crazy question. Levesque told Robinson that he took a hell of a bump.

-The episode closed with Levesque talking about how you need to have a vision for what the future is. “I always believe that there are signs of who those people are going to be, and fans can feel that,” Levesque said. “But if you don’t see it coming, if you don’t see Seth Rollins aligning with Paul Heyman, if you don’t see Seth Rollins aligning with Bron Breakker or Bronson Reed, if you don’t see those things happening, then what’s about to happen next is going to be shocking.” A clip aired of Seth Rollins working a knee injury during his Saturday Night’s Main Event match.

Powell’s POV: It would have been nice to hear from LA Knight so that the only footage of him wasn’t screwing up the MITB match finish and hearing about it from Levesque afterward. Perhaps things will go better for him in the next episode. On the bright side, it was good to see Chris Park get more camera time after he was shown in season one just long enough to capture his paranoia over doing something wrong.

All the talk of Green being a role player is going to make it that much sweeter when she eventually wins a world championship. Maybe they’ll never push her like Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, or Jade Cargill, but the fans adore her, and it’s too much of a feel-good moment to pass up.

Overall, this was a solid episode that concluded with a nice hook for episode four. I wish they had spent more time with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, but the episode got across just how high the creative forces are on Breakker.