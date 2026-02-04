AEW Dynamite results (2/4): Barnett’s review of MJF vs. Brody King in an eliminator match, Kenny Omega vs. Andrade El Idolo, Ricochet vs. Jack Perry for the AEW National Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 331)

Las Vegas, Nevada, at Pearl Theater at the Palms

Simulcast live February 4, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

Excalibur and Tony Schiavone were on commentary to start the show. MJF delivered a backstage promo where he told Brody King he wouldn’t have a pot to piss in when he was done with him. King responded and MJF wouldn’t be able to talk his way out of this beating. Kenny Omega then appeared and addressed Andrade and Don Callis, and said he hadn’t forgotten the attack he orchestrated on him months ago, but said their efforts tonight would be impotent. Callis appeared and said Andrade would stomp a hole in Kenny, and that would make him happy.

The Babes of Wrath then appeared and said they were ready for fight. Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne then addressed the Babes and said tonight would be their end. In the arena, Jon Moxley made his entrance with Daniel Garcia, Pac, and Marina Shafir. They were followed by Don Callis Family members Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander, and El Clon.

1. Jon Moxley, Pac, and Daniel Garcia vs. Konosuke Takeshita, El Clon, and Josh Alexander: The match started with Garcia and Alexander in the ring. They traded blows early on with Alexander landing some heavy chops, but Garcia replying with a shoulder block. Pac and El Elon then tagged into the match, and they were quick to dive into a series of reverals and evasions. Clon eventually landed a kick that caught Pac off guard.

Moxley tagged into the match at that point, along with Takeshita. They butted heads before launching into a strike exchange. Suddenly all six men were in the ring and a brawl broke out. The Death Riders got the best of it and isolated Takeshita in their corner. They made rapid tags and took turns taking big shots at Takeshita in the corner. Takeshita fired back by vaulting Pac to the floor with a back body drop. He then suplexed Garcia into Moxley, and made a tag out to El Clon.

Pac delivered a German Suplex to Clon. He then hit the ropes, but Alexander tripped him and pulled him to the floor…[c]

My Take: The rapid fire promos at the start of the show felt like a bit of a throwback to 80s and 90s wrestling on Saturday Mornings. You got to see a lot of people, but there wasn’t much there in terms of content. A note to members, the Audio review of this show will be up a bit later than usual, possibly tomorrow morning.

Pac was under fire from the heels as the show returned. He broke free and tagged in Moxley. Takeshita joined the match as well and Moxley opened fire on him with some strikes and a dropkick. El Clon tried to attack, but ate a cutter. Garcia tagged into the match as Moxley landed a big lariat on Takeshita. Garcia applied a Dragon Tamer, and Moxley landed a stomp on Takeshita while he was in the hold. Garcia covered but El Clon broke up the pinfall.

After a series of dives to the floor by Moxley and Pac, Takeshita landed a Blue Thunder Bomb on Garcia in the ring for a near fall. A moment later, Takeshita landed a power drive knee for another near fall. He then put away Garcia with a Raging Fire brainbuster as Alexander and Clon prevented Moxley and Pac from breaking up the pin.

Konosuke Takeshita, El Clon and Josh Alexander defeated Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia and Pac at 13:41

After the match, video was shown of Andrade defeating Swerve Strickland in the main event of last week’s show. Swerve was then interviewed backstage by Renee Paquette. Nana stepped in to answer the question about what was next for Swerve, and he said their focus was still at the top of AEW, and one loss doesn’t change anything. He said they weren’t going anywhere. Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy are up next in Mixed Tag Team action…[c]

My Take: A nice win for Takeshita that sets him up with a title shot against Moxley. I’m curious what Swerve has to say the next time he elects to speak into the microphone himself.

A Will Ospreay video aired that showed him undergoing successful neck surgery. Excalibur did not provide a timetable for his return. Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm made their ring entrance. Jordan Oasis and Brittany Brookes were already in the ring.

2. Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm vs. Jordan Oasis and Brittany Brookes: Cassidy and Oasis started in the ring. They had a faux Power Slap Fight, but Cassidy ducked and felt up the bald head of Oasis. Toni Storm entered and tossed Brookes around by her hair. Cassidy and Storm then did some dancing while simultaneously delivering strikes and offense to their opponents. Storm landed a DDT on Brookes that sent her too the floor. Cassidy delivered a DDT and an Orange Punch to Oasis and picked up the win.

Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm defeated Jordan Oasis and Brittany Brookes at 2:28

After the match, Storm and Cassidy grabbed a microphone and lamented the idea of losing their hair next week at Grand Slam Australia. Storm said she would look like an Angry Penis if they lost, and then looked at Luther. She then vowed to win and make Marina Shafir look like Moxley. In a pre-taped segment form earlier in the day, Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors beat down Darby Allin and drove off with him after shoving him in the trunk of a car.

Back in the arena, Hangman Page made his ring entrance for the next match. He was followed by Mark Davis.

3. Mark Davis vs. Hangman Page: Davis started out hot and delivered a shotgun dropkick and a big chop. Hangman fired back with a dropkick of his own. Both men then engaged in a chop battle The action spilled outside where Hangman tossed Davis into the commentary table. He then landed a lariat and tossed Davis back into the ring. Davis returned fire with a lariat of his own, and then took the action back outside and splashed Hangman near the barricade where he was seated in the a chair…[c]

My Take: I have to think Yuta and Shafir are going bald, just because it would be funnier. Mark Davis has a big money incentive from Callis and Andrade to beat Hangman Page, which is about as convincing to this viewer as a Kristi Noem press conference.

Hangman swept the legs out from Davis and made a cover for a two count. Page then attempted to deliver a sunset flip powerbomb onto the commentary table, but he just sat down on Page to avoid it entirely. Hangman then delivered a big Moonsault from the railing on the second level onto Davis on the floor. He then delivered a second one in the ring for a close near fall.

Davis avoided a Deadeye and landed some Kawada kicks. He then delivered a backdrop driver and a big time lariat for a close near fall. Davis attempted another lariat, but Hangman caught him with one of his own. Hangman managed to land Deadeye a moment later for a close near fall. He went for a buckshot lariat, but Davis saw it coming and picked up Page for a powerslam.

Hangman slipped out and picked up Davis on the ramp for a Tombstone Piledriver. He then followed up with a Buckshot Lariat for the win.

Hangman Page defeated Mark Davis

After the match, Page said he was going to Australia for a number one contenders match. He addressed Kenny Omega as his friend and said he hoped to see him there. Hangman then turned his attention to MJF and said if he gets his title match, he will stomp every future child out of his tiny little balls and regain the World Championship he never should have lost. A video package then aired to highlight Kevin Knight. He said he’s tired of hearing about how he’s the future, because he’s the here and now. Omega vs. Andrade is up next…[c]

My Take: Page vs. Davis was well worked but I don’t think there was any real need for it to go as long as it did or be as competitive as it was. Hangman winning overwhelmingly would have helped with casting serious doubt about whether the winner of Andrade and Omega would have enough in the tank to defeat him.