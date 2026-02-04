The Bella Twins comment on reuniting during the Royal Rumble and on Raw

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella spoke favorably about their WWE reunion. The twins spoke with hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real on SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio, and Brie was asked why now was the time for her WWE return.

“To be honest, I mean, so two things,” Brie said. “I was shocked when the moment came because I definitely thought the door was closed for me. And so when I got the call, I was just like, ‘Whoa. Like, all right, let’s go.’ I mean, now I look at the women’s tag division, and it’s the best I’ve ever seen it and has been. And I just told Nikki, I’m like, ‘This is our time. This is our time to go for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. It’s time for like the Bella Twins to be back.'”

Nikki spoke about their appearance on Monday’s Raw. “It feels so great to be back together,” Nikki said. “It’s crazy that it’s been over seven years. I mean, we’ve done like Rumbles, but to be in that Monday Night Raw ring, it’s been over seven and a half years. And so it just feels right. It’s the perfect moment. It’s divine timing.”

Nikki was also asked how it felt to fly solo before Brie returned. “Lonely,” she said. “Well, actually, I was actually having a lot of fun without her. But this is the thing. Like, I understand what era I’m in, and I know we can only do this for so long. So I know my days are more towards the end than the beginning, of course. And I just kept being like, ‘Goodness, like I really wanna end this here, my legacy with Brie, like, I have to end it with her by my side and our family there.’ And look, I think we have, you know, a few years left in us, maybe less, who knows? But I want it with her. And so that was like, even though this past year was amazing, and it’s been incredible growth for me in that ring. And I’ve become so close with all the other girls, I really missed her, and I knew I needed her too.”

Powell’s POV: Brie’s return received one of the biggest pops of the night from the Saudi Arabian crowd during the Royal Rumble match. Brie and Nikki eliminated Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, so I assume we’ll see a match between those teams soon. There is also a brief audio clip that includes the transcribed comments from above, and a second video with additional comments from the interview, which can be heard below or via Stars SiriusXM 109 YouTube channel.

