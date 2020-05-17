AEW Double Or Nothing lineup: Eight matches advertised for Saturday’s pay-per-view, ladder match entrants, pay-per-view pricing

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the All Elite Wrestling “Double Or Nothing” pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

-Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee for the AEW Championship.

-Cody vs. Lance Archer in the finals of the TNT Title tournament.

-Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-“The Inner Circle” Chris Jericho, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager vs. Matt Hardy, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Hangman Page in a Stampede Stadium match.

-Casino Ladder Match (Entrants: Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Fenix, Scorpio Sky, Kip Sabian, Frankie Kazarian, Luchasaurus, one wrestler TBA).

-MJF vs. Jungle Boy.

-Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

-Pre-Show: Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. “Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent to become No. 1 contenders to the AEW Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Luchasaurus was added to the ladder match on Sunday. The winner of the ladder match will receive a shot at the AEW Championship. AEW has yet to reveal all the details on the ladder and Stadium Stampede matches. Boxing legend Mike Tyson will present the TNT Title to the winner of the Cody vs. Archer match. The pay-per-view is listed for $49.99 on B/R Live and will also be available via pay-per-view via cable and satellite, and via FITE TV internationally. Join me for live coverage on Saturday beginning with the pre-show. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive same night audio review.



