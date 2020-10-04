NXT Takeover 31 lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover 31 event that will be held tonight in Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Championship.

-Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship.

-Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

-Kushida vs. Velveteen Dream.

