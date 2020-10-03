10/03 Anish V’s NJPW Strong Audio Review: Danny Limelight vs. Blake Christian and Clark Connors vs. Logan Riegel in Lion’s Break Crown tournament semifinal matches, Bullet Club vs. David Finlay, Jeff Cobb, Rocky Romero, and Misterioso

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

Dot Net staffer Anish V reviews NJPW Strong: Danny Limelight vs. Blake Christian and Clark Connors vs. Logan Riegel in Lion’s Break Crown tournament semifinal matches, Bullet Club vs. David Finlay, Jeff Cobb, Rocky Romero, and Misterioso, and more (10:07)…

Click here to stream or download the October 3 NJPW Strong audio review.

