NXT UK, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw Legends Night poll results, Darby Allin, Alisha Edwards, Jack Gallagher, Gary Albright, Chavo Guerrero Sr.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network today at 2CT/3ET. Today’s show will be a first-run episode following a pair of “best of” style shows over the holiday weeks.

-Monday’s WWE Raw Legends Night received a D grade majority vote from 31 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. F finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a D- grade for a poorly booked show. The scary part is that this was actually WWE’s attempt to shine on their first night without Monday Night Football competition since the summer. Will Raw ever get better?

Birthdays and Notables

-Alisha Edwards is 34.

-Former WWE wrestler Jack Gallagher (Oliver “Jack” Claffey) is 31.

-Darby Allin (Samuel Ratsch) is 24.

-The late Chavo Guerrero Sr. (Salvador Guerrero III) was born on January 7, 1949. He died of liver cancer at age 68 on February 11, 2017.

-The late Gary Albright died of a heart attack age 36 on January 7, 2000.