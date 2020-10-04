Impact Wrestling Victory Road results: Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards for the Impact World Championship, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susie for the Knockouts Championship, Rohit Raju defends the X Division Title, Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace, Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Myers

CategoriesImpact PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Victory Road

Taped in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios

Streamed October 3, 2020 on Impact Plus

1. “The Rascalz” Dez and Wentz beat “Team XXL” Larry D and Acey Romero.

2. Brian Myers defeated Tommy Dreamer.

3. Willie Mack beat Rohit Raju via count-out in an X Division Title match.

4. Tenille Dashwood defeated Jordynne Grace.

5. Heath and Rhino beat “Reno Scum” Adam Thornstowe and Luster the Legend in an Unsanctioned Match.

6. Trey beat Moose.

7. Josh Alexander beat Alex Shelley, Ace Austin, and Karl Anderson in a four-way.

8. Deonna Purrazzo defeated Susie to retain the Knockouts Championship.

9. Eric Young defeated Eddie Edwards to retain the Impact World Championship.

Powell’s POV: The show is available for replay via the Impact Plus streaming service. Victory Road will be available on Tuesday in the UK on Premier Sports 2. The Bound For Glory pay-per-view will be held on Saturday, October 24.