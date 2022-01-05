WWE Raw viewership for the first episode of 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.716 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.592 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .45 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .41 rating.

Powell’s POV: The appearance of Brock Lesnar as the new WWE Champion and this being the first show coming out of a pay-per-view seemed to spark a nice boost for Raw numbers. Monday Night Football delivered 11.781 million viewers for ESPN for the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game, which topped the cable ratings. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.807 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.716 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.627 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished sixth, eighth, and ninth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The January 4, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 2.128 million viewers for the Raw Legends Night theme on the first show of the year.