WWE Day 1 poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE Day 1 event received a majority D grade from 26 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 24 percent, and C finished third with 21 percent.

-47 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Big E vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston and King Woods for the Smackdown Tag Titles finished second with 27 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a D grade, which had a lot to do with the main event being scrapped due to Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19. It was a two-match show on paper, and while no one is to blame for Reigns not being able to appear, it became a one-match show. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our latest polls, which are available following WWE Raw, AEW Dynamite, NXT, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, and pay-per-view events.