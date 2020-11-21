11/21 McGuire’s NJPW Strong Audio Review: Kenta vs. David Finlay for the right to challenge contract for a shot at the IWGP U.S. Championship, Jeff Cobb vs. JR Kratos, Rocky Romero vs. Rust Taylor, Clark Connors and The DKC vs. Sterling Riegel and Logan Riegel

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews NJPW Strong: Kenta vs. David Finlay for the right to challenge contract for a shot at the IWGP U.S. Championship, Jeff Cobb vs. JR Kratos, Rocky Romero vs. Rust Taylor, Clark Connors and The DKC vs. Sterling Riegel and Logan Riegel, and more (19:31)…

Click here to stream or download the November 21 NJPW Strong audio review.

