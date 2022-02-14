AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Championship.

-Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Santana and Ortiz.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez in a No DQ match.

-Wardlow vs. Max Caster in a qualifier for the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarty.

Powell’s POV: I assume that Andrade El Idolo is next in line for the winner of the TNT Title match. Dynamite will be live from Nashville, Tennessee at Nashville Municipal Auditorium. AEW Rampage will also be taped the same night. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Dynamite as the show airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members.

We are looking for reports from anyone attending AEW Dynamite in Nashville. If you are going to this event or another upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com