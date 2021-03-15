AEW Dynamite preview: The St. Patrick’s Day Slam lineup

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.

-Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa in an unsanctioned lights out match.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo.

-Matt Hardy, Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Marko Stunt, and Bear Country in a ten-man tag match.

-Jade Cargill in action.

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s episode was taped on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite on Wednesdays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.