AEW Dynamite in Winnipeg (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite poll results, MJF, Iron Sheik, JD McDonagh, Masayuki Naruse, Antonino Rocca

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre. The show includes House of Black vs. The Elite vs. Chris Jericho Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Daniel Garcia in a three-way for the AEW Trios Titles. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Winnipeg (the taping for Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be held tonight). If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority C grade in our post show poll with 28 percent of the vote. D finished second with 23 percent of the vote. B and F tied for a close third with 20 percent each. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-AEW World Champion MJF (Maxwell Friedman) is 27.

-The Iron Sheik (Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri) is 81.

-Masayuki Naruse is 50.

-JD McDonagh is 34. He previously worked as Jordan Devlin.

-Antonino Rocca died on March 15, 1977 at age 55 after complications following a urinary infection.