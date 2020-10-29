NXT UK TV preview: NXT UK Title match, new start time

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT UK Championship.

-Jordan Devlin returns to action.

Powell’s POV: I believe this show will also feature Trent Seven vs. Dave Mastiff in a Heritage Cup tournament match, but it’s not listed in the official preview. NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 3CT/4ET on WWE Network.



