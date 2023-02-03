What's happening...

02/03 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns on the state of The Bloodline, Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville for the Smackdown Women’s Title, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet for a Smackdown Tag Title shot, Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya in an Elimination Chamber qualifier

February 3, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns on the state of The Bloodline, Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville for the Smackdown Women’s Title, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet for a Smackdown Tag Title shot, Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya in an Elimination Chamber qualifier, and more (19:27)…

