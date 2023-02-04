MLW SuperFight TV taping (reports needed): The lineup for tonight’s taping in Philadelphia

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the MLW SuperFight television taping that will be held tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.
-Alex Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu for the MLW Heavyweight Championship
-Taya Valkyrie vs. Billie Starkz for the MLW Featherweight Championship
-Lince Dorado vs. Delirious for the MLW Middleweight Championship
-“Natural Vibes) KZY and Big Boss Shimizu vs. “The FBI” Little Guido and Ray Jaz
-Real1 vs. Microman vs. Mance Warner vs. a mystery opponent in a four-way Dumpster Match
-Davey Richards vs. Lio Rush
-Willie Mack vs. John Hennigan
-“Samoan Swat Team” Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i vs. “The Mane Event” Midas Black and Jay Lyon
-Rickey Shane Page vs. 1 Called Manders
-Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane in a no ropes catch wrestling match
-Calvin Tankman vs. Akira
-Sam Adonis vs. La Estrella
-Delmi Exo vs. B3CCA
Powell’s POV: We are looking for reports from tonight’s taping. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com
