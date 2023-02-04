What's happening...

NXT Vengeance Day lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s premium live event

February 4, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Vengeance Day premium live event that will be held tonight in Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center.

-Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller in a steel cage match for the NXT Championship

-Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “Pretty Deadly” Kit Wilson and Elton Prince vs. “Gallus” Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson in a four-way for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Wes Lee vs. Dijak for the NXT North American Championship

-Kayen Carter and Katana Chance vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes in a best of three falls match

Powell’s POV: It will be nice to see the NXT crew work outside the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live review beginning with his Kickoff Show notes at 6:30CT/7:30ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET as the show streams on Peacock. A same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

