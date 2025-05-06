Former WWE wrestler Duke “The Dumpster” Droese indicted on attempted aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE wrestler Mike Droese was indicted in Warren County, Tennessee, on one count of attempted aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. A press release issued by the District Attorney’s office states that on April 21, 2024, “Droese used his Coinbase account to attempt to purchase child sexual assault material (child pornography) from the Dark Web.” Read the full press release via Facebook.com.

Powell’s POV: The 56-year-old Droese worked as Duke “The Dumpster” Droese from 1994-1996. His career started in 1990, and last worked the MLW Battle Riot match in 2023. Droese was previously indicted in 2013 on three counts of delivery of a controlled substance. He served 30 days in prison and resigned from his teaching position.