AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale

-Jay White vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Powell’s POV: The winner of the battle royale will face MJF on the October 25 edition for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Rosenberg, Texas at Fort Bend Epicenter. Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped the same night. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).