AEW Collision results (1/6): Powell’s live review of FTR vs. Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews, Eddie Kingston vs. Trent Beretta for the Continental Crown Championship, Sting and Darby Allin vs. The Workhorsemen

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 29)

Charlotte, North Carolina at Bojangles Coliseum

Aired live January 6, 2024 on TNT

[Hour One] The Collision opening aired… Tony Schiavone checked in on commentary and was accompanied by Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness. Dasha was the ring announcer…

Ric Flair made his entrance. Sting and Darby Allin’s entrance followed and they headed to the ring with Flair. “The Workhorsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake were already at ringside and attacked Allin before the opening bell. Drake slammed a chair over Sting’s back. Sting no-sold it and worked over Drake on the floor. Henry got the better of Allin and then hit Sting.

1. Sting and Darby Allin (w/Ric Flair) vs. “The Workhorsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake. Referee Bryce Remsburg checked on Allin and held off the heels before calling for the opening bell. Allin was isolated to start. Allin avoided a top rope move from Drake. Sting tagged in. Allin put Drake down with a Code Red and then Sting followed up with a Stinger flash.

Sting cleared Henry from the ring. Allin went up top and executed a Coffin Drop onto Henry on the floor. In the ring, Sting performed a Scorpion Death Drop on Drake and then pinned him.

Sting and Darby Allin beat “The Workhorsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake in 2:50.

After the match, Flair joined Sting and Allin inside the ring and they all played to the crowd. They went to ringside where Flair took some selfies with a fan in the front row who was dressed up like him…

Powell’s POV: Progress! Typically, AEW referees reward the heels for attacking the babyfaces before the opening bell by just starting the match while the babyface is wearing. Anyway, the match was laid out nicely with the underdog heels attacking the babyfaces before the bell, and then the babyfaces came back and won decisively.

A video package recapped Konosuke Takeshita beating Darby Allin on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, followed by Callis challenging Allin and Sting to face Takeshita on Powerhouse Hobbs…

Trent Beretta made his entrance for the Continental Crown Championship match. Eddie Kingston followed and he wore the Continental Crown Championship belt around his waist while carrying the ROH and NJPW Strong Openweight Titles in his hands…

2. Eddie Kingston vs. Trent Beretta for the Continental Crown Championship. Kingston threw an early chop to Beretta’s face (Beretta appeared to block it with his hand or arm), which sent Beretta to ringside. Kelly said the move was not illegal, yet added that there is a line. Beretta returned to the ring with a bloody nose. Kingston was on the offensive going into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Beretta’s mother Sue was in the crowd. Beretta battled back and hit Kingston with a suicide dive. Beretta rolled Kingston back inside the ring and went to the ropes, but Kingston cut him off and joined him on the ropes. Beretta went for a sunset bomb, but Kingston held the ropes. Beretta pulled Kingston free and then powerbombed him and got a two count.

Kingston came right back with an exploder suplex and a DDT, which led to a two count. Beretta regained control and used a piledriver to get a near fall. Kingston rallied with an exploder, a back fist, and a Northern Lights Bomb and went for the pin, but Beretta kicked out. Kingston followed up with a brainbuster and scored the pin…

Eddie Kingston defeated Trent Beretta in 15:15 to retain the Continental Crown Championship.

Powell’s POV: It appeared that Beretta got his hand or arm up to block Kingston’s chop to the face and then bladed while he was down at ringside, but I could be mistaken. Either way, it was a well worked match. There was no real mystery due to Kingston just winning the championship and Beretta not feeling like a real threat to win, but they filled the fifteen minutes nicely.

Footage aired of a pre-taped interview that Tony Schiavone conducted with Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander. Schiavone asked about Stokely Hathaway’s recent actions. They spoke about keeping their momentum rolling. Statlander had some type of reptile on her shoulder throughout the interview… [C]

Footage aired of Hook at an outdoor setting. He said he has the highest winning percentage in AEW and then declared that he was going after Samoa Joe at the AEW World Championship…

3. ROH Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett (w/Roderick Strong) vs. Komander and Bryan Keith in a Proving Ground match. Both entrances were televised. Strong did not wear a neck brace, so I guess that was all part of Adam Cole’s master plan to, um, not win the AEW World Championship? Schiavone noted that there was a ten-minute time limit. The teams shook hands before the match to adhere to the Code of Honor.

Schiavone noted that there was a ten-minute time limit. The teams shook hands before the match to adhere to the Code of Honor. The champions were on the offensive heading into an early PIP break. [C] Kelly noted that every Proving Ground match has been won by the champions and the challengers never made it to the time limit draw.

Komander took a hot tag after Keith had been isolated. Komander worked over Taven and Bennett. Taven was seated on the top rope and started to fight back, but Keith came in and headbutted him. Komander stood on the shoulders of Keith and then superplexed Taven. Keith took a tag and then launched Komander onto Taven and Bennett on the floor.

Keith was setting up for a move on Taven when Bennett returned and broke it up with a clothesline. Bennett took out Komander with a piledriver. Taven performed Just The Tip on Keith. Taven and Bennett performed a double team move on Keith and then Taven pinned him…

ROH Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated Komander and Bryan Keith in 8:35 in a Proving Ground match.

Powell’s POV: A good match. The crowd got up for Komander’s big spots, but it didn’t seem like they ever bought in to the possibility of the champions losing. It also seemed like Schiavone lost track of the time because he was acting like they were closer to the ten-minute time limit than they actually were. By the way, is it my sound system or there something off with the audio tonight?

Renee Paquette interviewed Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn and asked about their relationship with Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed. Before they could answer, Gunn, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens walked onto the set. The teams bickered. Bowens was the only way to get to the top is with factions. He pointed to Jay White’s history in Japan and Bill’s success in a faction. Bowens told them to think about it… [C]

Adam Copeland made his entrance and delivered an in-ring promo. Copeland recalled Christian Cage saying that he had to go to the back of the line. Copeland noted that because he won the TNT Championship, he gets an automatic rematch. Copeland took issue with Christian Cage claiming that he’s been given opportunities. Copeland said the truth is that he just worked harder.

Copeland said Cage wants him to start at the bottom and earn his rematch. Copeland said he works hard and would do just that. He noted he was wearing his gear and would have na open challenge.

Maria Kanellis-Bennett, Griff Garrison, and Cole Karter walked out together. Garrison introduced himself and said some people were probably wondering who he was. He said he’s the guy who steps up and faces a Hall of Famer. He told Copeland to look at him because he’s the guy who accepted his challenge.

Copeland said he likes Garrison and appreciates him trying to step up, but he was starting from sea level to Mount Everest. Garrison slapped Copeland, who said that makes him like him event more, but now he had to beat his ass…

4. Adam Copeland vs. Griff Garrison (w/Maria Kanellis-Bennett, Cole Karter). Copeland booted Garrison in the face to start the match. Copeland dominated and was about to go for his spear, but Maria distracted him and then Karter tripped him. Garrison took advantage of the distraction and was on the offensive for a stretch.

[Hour Two] Copeland kicked Karter through the ropes. Copeland put Garrison down with a top rope crossbody block that led to a two count. Copeland charged Garrison, who dropped him with a discus punch that led to a near fall. Copeland came back with a superplex and an Impaler DDT. Copeland hooked in a submission hold and got the win.

Adam Copeland defeated Griff Garrison in 6:40.

After the match, Karter dropkicked Copeland. Karter went for a top rope 450 splash that Copeland avoided. Copeland speared Karter…

Powell’s POV: No one took Garrison seriously as a threat to win and it didn’t feel like he or Karter got much out of this beyond the experience of working with a legend.

Ric Flair, Sting, and Darby Allin were on the backstage interview set. Flair spoke about Sting’s retirement match and then shifted the focus to Sting and Allin returning to Daily’s Place at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Sting said he won’t be coasting through his last few weeks and spoke about facing Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs…

5. Skye Blue vs. Kiera Hogan. Both entrances were televised. Blue was in offensive control going into a PIP break. [C]