AEW Dynamite in San Antonio (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Mark Lewin, Mark Canterbury, Steve Armstrong, Ken Doane, Brett DiBiase, Gary Hart, Don Owen

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from San Antonio, Texas at Freeman Coliseum. The show includes Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa in a steel cage match for the AEW Women’s Championship. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in San Antonio, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Charlotte, North Carolina. If you are attending one of these shows or going to another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 40 percent of the vote. A finished second with 39 percent. I gave the show a B grade for a good show that had too much going on.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a B grade 33 percent of our post show voters. F finished second with 30 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mark Lewin is 85.

-Mark Canterbury is 57. He worked as Henry Godwin in WWE and also worked as Shanghai Pierce in WCW.

-Steve Armstrong (Steve James) is 57.

-Ken Doane is 36. He is working as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center. He also wrestled as Kenny Dykstra and Spirit Squad Kenny.

-Brett DiBiase is 34.

-Gary Hart died of a heart attack at age 66 on March 16, 2008.

-The late Don Owen was born on March 16, 1912. The longtime Pacific Northwest Wrestling promoter died at age 90 on August 1, 2002.