AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s live show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jon Moxley in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mascara Dorada in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match

-Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match

-AEW National Champion Ricochet appears

-An update on Darby Allin

-Dax Harwood dared Austin Gunn to knock the AEW Tag Team Title off his shoulder again

Powell’s POV: Mark Briscoe vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship, and AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart and Sky Blue are advertised for the December 13 Winter Is Coming-themed edition of Collision that will be taped in Cardiff, Wales.

Saturday's Collision will be live from Columbus, Ohio, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. The show will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET.