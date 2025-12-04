AEW Dynamite preview: The Winter is Coming edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Samoa Joe vs. Eddie Kingston for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa vs. Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron in the tournament finals to become the first AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions

Powell’s POV: Hangman Page challenged Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata to face him and hinted that Swerve Strickland would be his partner, but the match was not official at last check. Dynamite will be live from Atlanta, Georgia, at Gateway Center Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).