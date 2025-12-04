ROH on HonorClub lineup: The Final Battle go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-AEW TBS and ROH Women’s TV Champion Mercedes Mone appears

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Queen Aminata in an ROH Women’s Pure Championship tournament semifinal match

-Yuka Sakazaki vs. Billie Starkz in an ROH Women’s Pure Championship tournament semifinal match

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). However, Sam has tonight off, and his reviews will return next week.