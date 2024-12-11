AEW Dynamite, last week’s Dynamite poll results, Dynamite and Collision grades, Rey Mysterio milestone birthday, The Butcher, James Ellsworth, Sonny Kiss, Doug Furnas

What's happening...

December 11, 2024

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite is live tonight from Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center. The show carries the Winter Is Coming theme and will include Continental Classic tournament matches. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Kansas City. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a F grade in our post show poll from 30 percent of the voters. B finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave Dynamite a B grade during the same night audio review.

-We did not have an AEW Collision live review and therefore did not run a post show poll. I gave the show a B grade and felt that the Continental Classic matches made it a better show than usual.

Birthdays and Notables

-Rey Mysterio (Oscar Gutiérrez) is 50.

-The Butcher (Andy Williams) is 47.

-James Ellsworth (James Ellsworth Morris) is 40.

-Sonny Kiss is 31.

-The late Doug Furnas was born on December 11, 1959. He died of heart disease at age 52 on March 2, 2012.

