Tony Khan addresses the purpose of the AEW All Atlantic Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan spoke about the newly created AEW All Atlantic Championship in an interview with Connor Casey of Comicbook.com. “It’s a heavy emphasis on international competition, but the U.S. can get involved in the competition,” Khan said. “And I think it’s a great way to spotlight a lot of the international wrestlers in AEW, and the international presence that AEW’s developed over the years now with our shows on in 130 countries around the world and great ratings in so many huge international markets, including every week finishing as the number one wrestling company in the UK and our ratings there continue to rise… So for the international fans and for the international wrestlers on the roster, I felt like it would create more opportunities. But I also don’t think this title or these opportunities are exclusive to the international wrestlers. But it’s a big benefit of the term.” Read more at Comicbook.com.

Powell’s POV: I can’t say that Khan’s explanation sold me on the need for yet another title in AEW. Khan also declined to put a timeline on CM Punk’s return to the ring, but he did speak more about the AEW video library, streaming deals, the future of ROH, and booking the Forbidden Door event with New Japan Pro Wrestling booker Gedo.