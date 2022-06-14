Updated plan for the AEW Tag Title match on Dynamite, new matches announced for Wednesday

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW announced that Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will defend the AEW Tag Titles in a ladder match against “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

-AEW also added Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker, and IWGP U.S. Champion Will Ospreay vs. Dax Harwood to the Dynamite card.

Powell’s POV: The show was originally scheduled to include Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. The Young Bucks in a Triple Threat ladder match for the AEW Tag Titles. Obviously, the match was changed due to Jeff Hardy’s arrest. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).