AEW Collision results (2/7): Murphy’s review of Tommaso Ciampa vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Roderick Strong for the TNT Title, The Young Bucks vs. GOA

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Collision (Episode 131)

Taped February 4, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Pearl Theater at the Palms

Simulcast live February 7, 2026, on TNT and HBO Max

[Hour One] The Collision opening aired. Tony Schiavone and Excalibur checked in on commentary. Arkady Aura was the ring announcer and introduced the opening match…

1. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “GOA” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun. The theme of the first part of this match involved GOA countering the Bucks’ signature moves. In one fun spot, GOA had a double nerve hold on Matt with Nick trying to break the hold. He was finally successful and made Liona and Kaun hit each other multiple times by avoiding their attacks. Heading into the break, GOA had firm control over Matt. [C]

Matt made the hot tag to Nick, who cleaned house for a bit (the nice thing about this sequence was that GOA was made to look strong, countering attacks during key moments of the attack). At one point, the Bucks hit the BTE Trigger on Kaun, but the pin was broken up by Liona. The finish saw Kaun clothesline Matt over the top rope, but walked right into Nick, who set him up for the Bucks’ spike tombstone piledriver finisher for the win.

“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson defeated “GOA” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun in about 13:55.

After the match, “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, along with Stokely Hathaway, appeared on the screen and congratulated the Bucks on their win and said that they knew they wanted all of the members of the Elite to win championships to relive the old days. Hathaway said that would never happen, while Harwood said he hoped the Bucks would become the top contenders so that FTR could prove that while the Bucks’ career was good, FTR’s was great.

Don’s Take: The Bucks move on to Dynamite to face the Rascalz and a team to-be-determined for a shot at the AEW tag team titles. This was your typical Young Bucks match with an expected outcome. I was encouraged by GOA being made to look as strong as they did, which is definitely a step in the right direction.

A video previewed tonight’s main event featuring Tommaso Ciampa defending the TNT Title against Claudio Castagnoli and Roderick Strong in a three-way match….[C]

Brody King cut a backstage promo “after Dynamite” and said that many would say that his victory over MJF on Dynamite was the biggest win of his career. He said they’re right until next week at Grand Slam Australia when he wins the World Title….

Renee Paquette interviewed AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander in the ring. Statlander was about to announce the stipulation for her upcoming defense against Thekla on Dynamite when she was attacked by Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue. Blue and Hart held Statlander down while Thekla whipped her with a leather strap. Thekla said she didn’t care what the stipulation was, as the result would be the same….toxic.

As the heels went up the ramp, Statlander took the mic and named the strap match stipulation. Tony Khan quickly made that match official.

Don’s Take: A decent hook for these two to run their previous match back…

Lexy Nair was backstage with Kyle Fletcher. Nair asked him why he didn’t answer Tommaso Ciampa’s open challenge for the TNT Title. Fletcher said he doesn’t respect Ciampa’s open challenge rule and that both Roderick Strong and Claudio Castagnoli jumped the line.

Kazuchika Okada entered and told Fletcher he wanted Fletcher to win the TNT Title in his home country of Australia so that he could be a champion like him. He told Fletcher that he was more supportive of him than Konosuke Takeshita and that Fletcher needs to tell Ciampa that he has next…

2. Kevin Knight (w/Mike Bailey) vs. Scorpio Sky (w/Christopher Daniels). As the match started, Schiavone announced that Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega will have a face-to-face interview on Dynamite. The first part of the match was chain wrestling, with Knight gaining the advantage by hitting a springboard dropkick, followed by a dive out to the ramp. [C] Knight maintained the majority of control, with Sky gaining several near falls throughout. Knight ultimately wins with his UFO splash finisher.

Kevin Knight defeated Scorpio Sky in about 11:46.

Sky and Knight shook hands after the match. [C]

Don’s Take: This was fine for a filler match and didn’t overstay its welcome.

Hook cut a promo outside the arena and said that things are different for the Opps than they were about a month ago, as all the titles are gone. He added that Samoa Joe is injured and that Joe appointed him the interim leader, which is a role he is well-suited for.

Don’s Take: Wondering if this leads to a Joe babyface turn with a power struggle to regain control.

3. Mina Shirakawa vs. Viva Van. Shirakawa’s past tag team partnership with Van in New Japan Strong was recapped. This was a pretty much a prolonged squash match for Shirakawa. Van got some offense in but control of the match was never in doubt. Shirakawa wins by submission with the Figure Four…

Mina Shirakawa defeated Viva Van in about 5:44.

Don’s Take: Given the history between Van and Shirakawa and Tony Khan’s assumption that his base follows everything, I’m actually surprised that this match didn’t go longer, but I’m not complaining.

As Shirakawa made her way up the ramp, Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta came out for the next match…

4. Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta vs. Zayda Steel and Dante Martin (w/Christopher Daniels). Jon Moxley joined the commentary team. The two teams brawled to start, with Shafir quickly gaining the advantage over Steel.



[Hour Two] Steel made a brief comeback, but Yuta tagged in and attempted to attack Steel while the referee was distracted. Martin entered the match and went on the offensive until Shafir tripped him up. [C] Yuta stayed on offense until Martin made the hot tag to Steel. Steel did OK for a bit until she hit a crossbody dive on Shafir, who immediately turned it into the Mother’s Milk submission for the win. Yuta hit the shotgun kick on Martin for good measure.

Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta defeated Zayda Steel and Dante Martin in about 9:21.

After the match, Yuta attempted to cut Steel’s hair. Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy ran off the heels…

Don’s Take: A nice setup for next week’s mixed tag team showdown between Shafir, Yuta, Cassidy, and Storm. If either Storm or Shafir loses, they will have their head shaved. The old school fan in me loves a good “hair vs. hair” match. Grand Slam Australia looks to be a stacked show.

Another backstage vignette aired featuring Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor. Their team has been named “The Brawling Birds.” [C]

Don’s Take: Despite the horrible name, which I know some will love, I’m encouraged by Hayter and Windsor entering the tag team ranks.

In a segment taped after Dynamite, MJF spoke about getting revenge on Hangman Page and potentially meeting Andrade El Idolo. He spoke about Brody King and his upcoming title defense next week and said he’s looking past King because King doesn’t stand a chance. He said that his back is against the wall, which means he’s at his most dangerous. He said it’s good that King likes to bark because MJF will make him his bitch.

5. Thekla vs. Brittnie Brooks. A very quick squash with Thekla hitting a spear for the win.

Thekla defeated Brittnie Brooks in about 0:39.

Thekla was joined in the ring by Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

Jon Moxley narrated a video package previewing his Continental title defense against Konosuke Takeshita. Moxley put Takeshita over, talking about how far he’s come in the last several years.

6. Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Dezmond Xavier, and Zachary Wentz (w/Myron Reed) vs. Big Bill, Bryan Keith, Zack Gibson, and James Drake (w/Isla Dawn) in a Parking Lot Brawl. The two teams brawled. Heading into the commercial, Bill launched Xavier over a limousine. [C]

More brawling after the commercial. At one point, Dawn and Reed inserted themselves into the match. Dawn attempted to attack Reed with a pipe but Reed blocked it and threw her in the trunk of the car. Ortiz power bombed Drake on the windshield of a car while Kingston DDTed Gibson on the other for the pin. [C]

Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Dezmond Xavier, and Zachary Wentz defeated Big Bill, Bryan Keith, Zack Gibson, and James Drake in a Parking Lot Brawl in about 12:33.

Don’s Take: A fun brawl with a good babyface win.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Roderick Strong, talking about Strong’s upcoming shot at the TNT Title. Mark Briscoe entered and said he believed in Strong and asked Strong to grant a fellow Conglomeration member a shot at the title if he wins. Strong thanked Briscoe for his encouragement but said he wasn’t in the Conglomeration.

7. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Roderick Strong in a three-way for the TNT Championship. Nonstop action from the opening bell with all three getting offense in. They did a nice job of showcasing Ciampa against each challenger by having individual face-offs where they exchanged blows. Heading into commercial, all three were on the outside. Ciampa charged Castagnoli, who caught him and dropped him face-first on the announce table. [C]

It was more of the same down the stretch, with a lot of offense from all three. The finish saw Strong break up the big swing by Castagnoli on Ciampa. Strong hit two knee strikes on Castagnoli and went for the pin, but Ciampa broke up the pin by hitting Strong with a running knee strike of his own and scoring the pin.

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Claudio Castagnoli and Roderick Strong in a three-way in 11:42 to retain the TNT Championship.

After the match, Kyle Fletcher came out and asked Ciampa how it feels to be All Elite and how it feels to know that Ciampa will never fill Fletcher’s shoes. Fletcher introduced himself as the greatest TNT Champion and said that his goal was to walk into his hometown of Australia next week as the champion. He challenged Ciampa to a title match on Dynamite, which Ciampa accepted. Fletcher said that since Ciampa joined AEW because it’s where the best wrestle, he would find out what the best looks like. The show concluded with Ciampa staring down Fletcher from the stage.

Don’s Take: A hot main event that went shorter than I thought it would when it started. Fletcher and Ciampa should be fun, and they created a nice hook for this week’s Dynamite. Ciampa’s AEW run seems to be off to a good start, and I’m happy he’s going to get some exposure on the ‘A’ show.

This was a good edition of Collision. It’s supplemental content to Dynamite, but it did a good job building both Dynamite and next week’s Grand Slam event, which, as I mentioned, is a stacked show. That’s all for me for tonight. I’ll be back in three weeks for another Collision review. Until then, enjoy wrestling!

