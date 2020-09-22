NJPW G1 Climax tournament lineup for Wednesday morning’s A-Block matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday morning’s NJPW G1 Climax tournament event in Hokkaido, Japan at Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center.

-Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd.

-Jeff Cobb vs. Shingo Takagi in an A-Block tournament match.

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Yujiro Takahashi in an A-Block tournament match.

-Minoru Suzuki vs. Taichi in an A-Block tournament match.

-Tomohiro Ishii vs. Will Ospreay in an A-Block tournament match.

-Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White in an A-Block tournament match.

Powell’s POV: The tournament shows stream live on the New Japan World streaming service with Japanese commentary. This show is slated to begin early Wednesday morning at 4:30CT/5:30ET.

The scoring for the round robin tournament is two points for a victory, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss. The current A-Block point leaders are Will Ospreay, Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, Jay White, and Kota Ibushi with two points each, while the other entrants have no points. The current point leaders in the B Block are Tetsuya Naito, Zack Sabre Jr., Kenta, Toru Yano, and Juice Robinson with two points, while the other entrants have no points.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ring of Honor's PJ Black discussing the ROH Pure Title tournament beginning on ROH Wrestling TV this weekend, ROH's COVID-19 safety precautions, his run in WWE as Justin Gabriel with The Nexus, wrestling as The Bunny, and more...